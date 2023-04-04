Person found dead Tuesday morning in south St. Louis parking lot

The victim was found dead in the 3700 block of Dunnica Avenue.

ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation was launched Tuesday morning after a person was found dead in a south St. Louis parking lot.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, police received a call for help at about 6:30 a.m. regarding a victim found dead in a parking lot in the 3700 block of Dunnica Avenue.

The Homicide Division and medical examiner responded, police said.

No other details were available as of Tuesday morning, and an investigation into the incident was ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

