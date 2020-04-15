ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a teenager was shot and killed in St. Louis Tuesday night.

The victim is a girl believed to be between 13 and 16 years old, according to a report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to 2800 Franklin Avenue at 10:32 p.m. and found the girl with a gunshot wound on the sidewalk. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it appears she ended up there after being shot somewhere else.

Her identity has not been released. There is no information on any possible suspects.

She is the fifth child to be shot and killed in St. Louis this year. Overall, 22 children have been injured in shootings in St. Louis in 2020.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

CUT SHORT

"CUT SHORT: Unsolved Killings of St. Louis Children" is an initiative of KSDK 5 On Your Side and its community outreach program, "Project 5," to raise awareness of the unchecked violence against children in the city of St. Louis from the summer of 2019 to present.

We're dedicated to telling their stories, following the criminal investigations and shining a light on the reasons for gun violence in our city. We won't let up.

Please join us in this important campaign seeking justice for our youth by sharing these stories about their young lives cut short, reaching out to elected officials and supporting the worthy organizations in St. Louis working to make our city's neighborhoods safer places to raise families.

More local crime:

RELATED: Man shot in arm while driving on I-70 in St. Louis

RELATED: Missouri Supreme Court denies appeal for death row inmate in 2003 St. Louis County murder

RELATED: Man charged with exchanging gunfire with Normandy police

RELATED: Madison County woman sentenced to 75 years for sexually assaulting children

RELATED: St. Louis man charged with impersonating police officer