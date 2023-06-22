Police investigating homicide Thursday in St. Louis' West End

A person was shot multiple times and pronounced dead Thursday morning on Bartmer Avenue.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department launched a homicide investigation after a person was shot and killed Thursday morning in the city's West End neighborhood.

St. Louis police responded at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday to a shooting in the 5600 block of Bartmer Avenue, not far from Friendship MB Church and KIPP Victory Academy.

Police said the victim had been shot multiple times, and EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The Homicide Division was requested to lead the investigation.

The victim was not yet identified as of Thursday morning, and there was no word on whether police had any suspects.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.