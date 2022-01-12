Man fatally shot late Wednesday near downtown St. Louis

Police have launched a homicide investigation into the Wednesday night shooting on Hadley Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Wednesday night just north of downtown St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the fatal shooting occurred at about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday behind an old brick warehouse located at 1500 Hadley St.

Following a call regarding shots fired, officers arrived at the scene to discover a man lying beside a tent with a gunshot wound to the head. He was unconscious and not breathing.

A homicide investigation was launched.

As of Thursday morning, there was no word on whether police had any suspects or knew the motive of the shooting.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.