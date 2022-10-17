Police find man dead Sunday in his St. Louis County residence

St. Louis County police identified the victim Monday as Wade Lee, 46.

JENNINGS, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead Sunday evening in Jennings.

Police responded to a call regarding an assault at about 6:44 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 9400 block of Bagley Drive, just off of Halls Ferry Road.

When they arrived, officers discovered a man who was injured and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 46-year-old Wade Lee by St. Louis County police.

Lee lived in the home where he was killed, St. Louis County police confirmed Monday afternoon.

According to the department, the man's injuries were a result of an altercation.

Investigation into the incident remained ongoing as of Monday.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.