Homicide investigation underway after man found dead inside south St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS — A man in his 40s was found dead inside a south St. Louis home late Friday night.

According to the St Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 5200 block of Tennessee Avenue around 11 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

This is in the Carondelet neighborhood and near the edge of the Dutchtown neighborhood.

Once on scene, officers found a man who was suffering from puncture wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. St. Louis police department’s homicide division is investigating the man’s death.

No other details have been made available.

Anyone with information should call SLMPD’s homicide division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.