ST. LOUIS — A man was shot at 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Marcus and Labadie Avenues, St. Louis Metropolitan police said.

St. Louis police said the man found not conscious or breathing and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The man's death is being investigated by the Homicide Division, St. Louis police said.