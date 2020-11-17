Homicide investigation underway after man found dead inside vacant St. Louis home

Police have not released his identity or a cause of death

ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vacant home Tuesday morning in north St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded at about 7:45 a.m. to a call for a sudden death on the 8800 block of N. Broadway. When they arrived, they found the man dead inside a vacant residence.

Police have not released his identity or a cause of death. There was no information on any possible suspects.

