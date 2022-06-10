Man killed in overnight shooting on Newby Street

The man was the only victim in the homicide, St. Louis police said.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the homicide of a man believe to be in his 30s or 40s.

St. Louis police said at the scene they responded to the call for the shooting in the 8900 block of Newby Street in north St. Louis shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The man was shot multiple times, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are trying to locate witnesses to the shooting. No other information about the homicide was available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

