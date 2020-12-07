Man shot and killed in north St. Louis early Sunday morning

Police have not released his identity

ST. LOUIS — A man in his 30s was shot and killed early Sunday morning in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting at around 1:30 a.m. near Goodfellow Boulevard and McLaran Avenue, near the North Pointe neighborhood's border with Jennings.

A man was found dead with gunshot wounds; police have not released his identity.

A homicide investigation is underway.

This is near where a woman was found shot and killed early Thursday morning. She was found dead inside a car that had crashed into a parked car on the 8700 block of Goodfellow.