Man shot and killed in St. Louis overnight

A man died after being shot several times in the back

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed overnight in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at 1:35 a.m. Thursday to the area of Vandeventer Avenue and North Market Street, near the border of the Jeff-Vander-Lou and Greater Ville neighborhoods.

Police found a man shot multiple times in the back. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released.

There have been 165 homicides in the city so far this year, according to police records.