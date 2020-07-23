x
Man shot and killed in north St. Louis early Thursday morning

Police haven't released his identity
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in north St. Louis' Baden neighborhood.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting at 2:20 a.m. on the 800 block of Wall Street. Officers found a man who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police haven't released his identity.

There was no further information on the circumstances of the shooting. 

Also overnight, a woman was shot in the city's Downtown West neighborhood. Police responded at 10:21 p.m. to the area of 19th Street and Washington Avenue and found a woman who had been shot in the side. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

