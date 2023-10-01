North St. Louis shooting leaves 1 dead early Tuesday

A homicide investigation was launched after officers arrived to find a male victim shot, unconscious and not breathing.

ST. LOUIS — One person was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in north St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. Tuesday on Belt Avenue near Ridge Avenue. Officers found a male victim shot, unconscious and not breathing.

A homicide investigation was launched into the incident.

5 On Your Side witnessed an emotional scene Tuesday morning as family members arrived while officers investigated.

As of Tuesday morning, there was no word on any suspects or a motive.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.