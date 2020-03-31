ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis early Tuesday morning.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Maple Avenue at 1:29 a.m. This is in the area of St. Louis' Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood.

Officers found a man dead of several gunshot wounds. They taped off an alley nearby at Page Boulevard and Academy Avenue while they investigated.

The man's age and identity have not been released.

According to statistics from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, this is the first homicide of 2020 for the Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood. There were no homicides in the neighborhood in 2019.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

