ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Tuesday night.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of Hodiamont and Ridge avenues in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood at 10:18 p.m.

A man was found shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His age and identity have not been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

