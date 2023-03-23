Man fatally shot Thursday morning in north St. Louis

Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his neck near the intersection of Bacon and North Market streets.

ST. LOUIS — A man was found dead early Thursday after being shot in north St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers discovered the man with a gunshot wound to his neck at about 6:25 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Bacon and North Market streets in St. Louis' Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

Police said they believe the victim is in his 40s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was released Thursday morning about the victim or the deadly shooting.

St. Louis police's Homicide Division is investigating.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.