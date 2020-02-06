Man shot and killed in north St. Louis early Tuesday morning

The shooting happened on the 4100 block of Martin Luther King Drive, near Lee's Pawn and Jewelry

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at 2:39 a.m. on the 4100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, near Lee's Pawn and Jewelry, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. This is near the border of the Vandeventer and The Ville neighborhoods.

No other information on the victim or the circumstances of the shooting has been released.

A homicide investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.