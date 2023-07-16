St. Louis County police investigating homicide of juvenile

Police did not release the boy's name or age.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A juvenile male died Saturday afternoon after a shooting in St. Louis County.

The St. Louis County Police Department said it responded to a shooting shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the 14300 block of Ocean View Court in north County.

When officers arrived on scene, a male was found unresponsive inside a home with a gunshot wound.

The juvenile was pronounced dead at the crime scene.

Police did not release the boy's name or age.

St. Louis County police gave an update late Sunday morning saying another juvenile male was in custody for the shooting. Police said he has been referred to the Family Court.

An investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.