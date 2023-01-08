Homicide requested after man found shot, unresponsive in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Division has been requested to the scene of a shooting where police say a man was found shot and unresponsive.
It happened at about noon Sunday at the 1200 block of Sells Avenue near Halls Ferry Road in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood.
Police said they found a man shot, unconscious and not breathing.
According to 5 On Your Side data, this is the second homicide of the year for the city.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.
Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."
The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.
Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.