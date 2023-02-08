Homicide requested after shooting in Mark Twain neighborhood leaves man shot in pelvis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Division was requested to a shooting in the Mark Twain neighborhood Wednesday that left a man shot in the pelvis.
Police said the shooting happened at about 2:45 Wednesday evening in the 4500 block of Union Boulevard near Interstate 70.
A man was found shot in the pelvis, conscious and breathing, police said.
Police said he was taken to a hospital in critical and unstable condition.
The homicide detectives were requested due to the severity of the man's injuries.
Police did release any further information about the shooting incident or an update about the victim as of Wednesday evening.
This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this story as soon as information becomes available.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.
Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."
The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.
Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.