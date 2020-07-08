Man found shot to death inside St. Louis County home

His identity hasn't been released

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police found a man shot to death inside a home in north St. Louis County early Friday morning.

The St. Louis County Police Department said officers from its North County Precinct responded shortly after 1:30 a.m. for a shooting on the 9800 block of Ventura Drive north of Jennings.

Officers found a man dead inside a home with at least one gunshot wound. His identity hasn't been released. Police gave no further information on the circumstances of the shooting.

The department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 636-529-8210 or contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.