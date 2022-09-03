19-year-old shot and killed in St. Louis Friday afternoon

Police have not released the victim's name.

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon south of downtown St. Louis.

The shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. on the 1400 block of Park Avenue in the city's Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood. Officers responded and found the man lying on his back on the sidewalk. He was not conscious or breathing.

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene. Police have not released his name.

A homicide investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).

According to 5 On Your Side's internal records, this is the 133rd homicide of 2022 in St. Louis.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.