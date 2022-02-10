Man shot and killed Thursday in north St. Louis County

Police found the man suffering from a gunshot wound on the 7200 block of Norstead Walk.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in north St. Louis County.

Officers from the St. Louis County Police Department's Central County Precinct responded to the shooting at about 1:45 a.m. in Norwood Court, which is next to Interstate 70 and Lucas and Hunt Road. They arrived on the 7200 block of Norstead Walk and found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the man's identity.

There was no information on any suspects or what led up to the shooting. Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities. To learn more, visit https://cvg.org/