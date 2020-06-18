17-year-old shot and killed in north St. Louis

Officers found him dead at the scene

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was found shot to death in the Greater Ville neighborhood Thursday morning.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue at 12:47 p.m. and found the victim not conscious or breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The St. Louis Fire Department confirmed he was 17 years old. No other information on the victim or the circumstances of the shooting has been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

CUT SHORT

"CUT SHORT: Unsolved Killings of St. Louis Children" is an initiative of KSDK 5 On Your Side and its community outreach program, "Project 5," to raise awareness of the unchecked violence against children in the city of St. Louis from the summer of 2019 to present.

We're dedicated to telling their stories, following the criminal investigations and shining a light on the reasons for gun violence in our city. We won't let up.

Please join us in this important campaign seeking justice for our youth by sharing these stories about their young lives cut short, reaching out to elected officials and supporting the worthy organizations in St. Louis working to make our city's neighborhoods safer places to raise families.