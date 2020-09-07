Woman shot and killed in north St. Louis early Thursday morning

Police responded to the shooting at 2:13 a.m. near Goodfellow Boulevard and McLaran Avenue

ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot and killed early Thursday morning in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting at 2:13 a.m. near Goodfellow Boulevard and McLaran Avenue, near the North Pointe neighborhood's border with Jennings.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released her age or identity.

A 5 On Your Side photographer spotted more than a dozen evidence markers on the ground, and a white sheet was pulled over a car in front of a home on Goodfellow.

