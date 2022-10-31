Man shot multiple times, killed late Sunday on Pennsylvania Avenue

The shooting marks the City of St. Louis' 164th homicide this year.

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis saw its 164th homicide of 2022 on Sunday night.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the deadly shooting occurred at about 10:10 p.m. Sunday on Pennsylvania Avenue, just a few blocks from Gravois Park.

Police said a man was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

A homicide investigation was underway as of Sunday night.

The man's identity remained unknown Monday morning, and there was no word yet on whether there were any suspects.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.