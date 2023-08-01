Argument leads to deadly shooting in Union, Missouri, on Sunday

Police identified the victim as Ronnie Wayne Sanford, of Union.

UNION, Mo. — A man died Sunday evening after a shooting in Union, Missouri.

In a Facebook post, the Union Police Department said officers were called to investigate a disturbance Sunday evening at about 8:15 between several people at the Arby's located at 1535 Denmark Road.

The manager of the Arby's told police that several people had started arguing inside the store, before going outside where they continued arguing outside of the building. All of the people arguing left the Arby's before police arrived.

The post said several of the people at the Arby's during the argument came back to talk to police about what had happened. While police were talking to the people, one woman received a phone call from her husband saying he had shot a man.

Officers then left the Arby's to go to the location where the shooting had happened. A 49-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound lying on the ground near the intersection of Old Highway 50 E and Highway 50.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

He was identified as Ronnie Wayne Sanford, of Union.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting. Police identified him as 40-year-old Antoine Brown, from Union.

Brown was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, police said. He is being held on a no-bond warrant.

No other information was released.

