Homicide unit responds to shooting in St. Louis Friday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — The homicide unit was called in to help with a shooting investigation Friday afternoon in St. Louis.

At 4:49 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Burd Avenue in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood for the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot. He was not alert and wasn’t breathing. Police are classifying the case as an assault at this time. However, the homicide unit was requested to respond to the scene.

Police said the victim is 20 years old. They have not released his name.

No other information has been released.

