Homicide unit responds to shooting in St. Louis Friday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — The homicide unit was called in to help with a shooting investigation Friday afternoon in St. Louis.
At 4:49 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Burd Avenue in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood for the report of a shooting.
Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot. He was not alert and wasn’t breathing. Police are classifying the case as an assault at this time. However, the homicide unit was requested to respond to the scene.
Police said the victim is 20 years old. They have not released his name.
No other information has been released.
Latest St. Louis headlines:
- Teenager arrested after man shot in Calverton Park
- ‘We’ve shown the country what St. Louis can do’ | Task force encouraged by COVID-19 trends
- Missouri Gov. Parson says state ready to open on Monday
- Mother-in-law on a mission, making masks for hundreds of St. Louis police officers
- Saint Louis Public School students participate in virtual flash mob to combat obesity
- Missouri sees its largest COVID-19 case increase in a week