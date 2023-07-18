Woman wanted in connection to shooting death in The Ville neighborhood, facing first-degree murder

A suspect was identified and is wanted by police. Police did not release a photo of the suspect nor any information on her potential whereabouts.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police issued at-large warrants Tuesday for a 29-year-old woman suspected in a murder that happened in The Ville neighborhood in late June.

Santhosia Ingram is not currently in custody and is actively being sought by law enforcement for her potential role in the shooting death of 44-year-old Rosalyn Anderson. Ingram faces first-degree murder and armed criminal action as a result of Anderson's death.

Police said officers responded to a call regarding a shooting on the night of June 24 in the 4400 block of Kennerly Avenue, when they were told that Anderson was being taken to an area hospital with gunshot wounds. Anderson was unfortunately pronounced deceased at the hospital.

St. Louis police's Homicide Division responded and assumed the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).