Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead Monday night in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. to a call for a shooting in the 6000 block of West Florissant Avenue, near the border of the Walnut Park East and North Pointe neighborhoods.

They arrived and found a man on the ground suffering from an undetermined head injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the man but said he is believed to be in his 50s. No suspects had been identified as of Tuesday morning.

The department's homicide division assumed the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the division directly at 314-444-5371, or to remain anonymous and possible receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.