BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A hostage situation at a Belleville, Illinois, apartment complex came to an end at around 7:30 Wednesday night.

Herb Simmons with the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency said the incident is at an apartment on Lauren Circle off of Illinois Route 13.

Witnesses said the incident started at around 2 p.m. Witness said they saw a woman run out of the building. They said she looked like she was in an altercation because she was not fully clothed.

Shortly after that, an officer showed up and was told an armed man was in the apartment, according to witnesses.

Police said the incident ended when the man inside fatally shot himself. Police have not said if anyone else was injured.

