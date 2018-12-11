FLORISSANT, Mo. — A hotel guest said she woke up to a man sexually assaulting her in her bed.

The woman told Florissant Police she was staying at the Red Roof Inn at 307 Dunn Road when the incident happened.

An investigation led police to a worker at the hotel.

Surveillance video showed the man use a key card to enter the victim’s room. He’s been identified as Michael C. Brady, 36, of the 9300 block of Clarion in north St. Louis.

No other victims have come forward at this time, but Florissant Police are asking anyone else who believes they may be a victim to call them at (314) 831-7000.

