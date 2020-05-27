1 dead, 1 in critical condition after south city house fire

The fire happened in the 4500 block of Idaho around 6:10 a.m.

ST. LOUIS — A woman died and a 60-year-old man is in critical condition following a house fire in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood Wednesday morning that police believe was intentionally set.

The fire happened in the 4500 block of Idaho Avenue around 6:10 a.m.

A St. Louis Fire Department spokesperson confirmed that one person died and another was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the Bomb and Arson Unit and the Homicide Division responded to the scene. Detectives found evidence that suggested the fire was intentionally set, police said Wednesday night.

No other details have been made available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.