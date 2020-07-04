CAHOKIA, Ill. — An investigation is underway after two people were stabbed at a Cahokia home early Monday morning.

Police responded to a home in the 1100 block of St. Rose Street early Tuesday morning where the two victims were found.

According to police, a woman was stabbed in her face twice and a man was stabbed in his arm once after they returned to a Cahokia home following a house party in East St. Louis.

Both have non-life threatening injuries.

No other details have been made available.

Illinois is under a statewide stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The stay-at-home order requires people to stay at home, unless they’re seeking things like groceries or medicine. Officials urge that people shouldn't go visit friends or family unless they are in need of something such as care, food or medicine.

