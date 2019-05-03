JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — House Springs Elementary was on lockdown as the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department searches for a suspect.

The school, which normally dismisses at around 3:30, was placed on lockdown while deputies searched for the suspect on a small street behind the school.

A spokesman for the sheriff's department said the suspect had multiple warrants and was arrested custody. The school stayed on lockdown as a precaution. They were dismissed at around 4:30.

The arrest was part of an ongoing investigation that Sheriff Dave Marshak said recovered 10 stolen cars on Tuesday. He was finally caught with the help of a police dog named Tank.

They expect charges to be filed Wednesday.