PEARLAND, Texas — Police in Pearland are investigating the death of an elementary school librarian.

A Houston police sergeant is a suspect in her killing. Sgt. Hilario Hernandez, 56, was arrested Saturday afternoon by the Kingsville Police Department and Department of Public Safety in Kingsville.

Around noon Saturday, a family member found a relative dead inside a home on the 1900 block of Canyon Creek Court, a spokesperson for Pearland police tells KHOU 11 News.

Pearland ISD confirms to KHOU 11 News Belinda Hernandez, who lives at the Canyon Creek address, was found dead Saturday. She was a librarian at Shadycrest Elementary and a 15-year employee of the school district.

Police are investigating the death as a murder and issued a statewide alert to law enforcement to be on the lookout for Hilario Hernandez.

He was then arrested in Kingsville.

According to law enforcement sources, Hernandez is a sergeant with the Houston Police Department, most recently assigned to the internal affairs division.

