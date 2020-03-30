FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is working to identify human remains.

On March 22, deputies responded to the 600 block of Turkey Run Road in St. Clair for a reported discovery of human remains, according to a press release.

Detectives and crime scene investigators searched the wooded area.

The remains were taken to the medical examiner's office.

The sheriff's office said the identity of the remains is unknown, but officers are looking into whether the remains could be tied to missing person's report. In 2010, a person who lived about 1/4 mile from the area was reported missing.

Officers made contact with the missing person's next of kin and they are aware of the discovery of the remains.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

