BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Kentucky is seeking $45,000 in fines from an Indiana man who is accused of using children to sell candy in Bowling Green. Shawn Floyd is also facing 12 felony charges of human trafficking.

Investigators say Floyd made children share a motel room with three adults and pay for their meals and water during a trip to sell candy. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports he has pleaded not guilty to the human-trafficking charges.

You're probably supporting human trafficking and you don't even know it.

Last week, the Kentucky Labor Cabinet filed a lawsuit alleging he has not paid $45,000 in fines. The fines came from regulators for alleged labor violations involving the children.

