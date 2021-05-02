Burglary suspect taken to hospital after pursuit along I-44

Westbound I-44 has reopened; eastbound remains closed

EUREKA, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a pursuit of a burglary suspect ended along Interstate 44 in Eureka on Friday.

Friday morning, Franklin County police responded to the 5300 block of North Goodes Mill Road for a burglary. The caller told police the doors of the home and its detached garage were open, with signs of forced entry.

Police were able to obtain a security photo of a vehicle that was possibly connected to the burglary. The photo was sent out to other deputies who began checking the area, a press release stated.

A short time later, the suspect vehicle was spotted in the Red Barn Mobile Home Park. As police were patrolling the area, officers saw someone jump into the suspect car and drive off. Deputies tried to stop the vehicle, but it fled and got onto eastbound Interstate 44.

The suspect continued on I-44 at a high rate of speed. When the suspect reached Pacific, the Pacific Police Department deployed tire deflation devices. At this point, the vehicle started slowing and a deputy pulled up beside the car to try and identify the driver.

As the deputy did this, he saw the driver was pointing a gun at him. The deputy slowed down until he was behind the suspect and was able to use his patrol car to “disable the suspect vehicle.”

The suspect vehicle came to a stop in the road and a woman, who was in the passenger seat, got out of the car. She was detained by police.

The driver refused to get out of the car and had a gun pointed at himself, police said. Negotiations began for a period of time before the suspect was taken to the hospital for injuries suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said the identity of the driver is not being released at this time.

Westbound I-44 reopened around 3 p.m. Eastbound remains closed, according to the MoDOT traffic map.

The closure was initially reported at around 11:48 a.m.