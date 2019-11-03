ST. LOUIS — All westbound lanes of Interstate-70 are closed in north St. Louis County after someone was stabbed to death on the interstate.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to the scene near Lucas & Hunt Road in the Jennings area.

The closure is due to a fatal stabbing on the interstate, St. Louis County Police confirmed. No other information was released.

It's unclear how long the closure will last.

Traffic already is backed up for several miles on I-70. Drivers should avoid the area and find alternate routes for the Monday morning commute.

Click here to see 5 On Your Side's interactive traffic map.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed. We'll continue to follow the latest developments during Today in St. Louis on 5 On Your Side. Click here to watch live.