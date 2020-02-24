ST. LOUIS — Police have identified the 6-year-old boy who was shot and killed Saturday afternoon, as David Birchfield III.

RELATED: 6-year-old dead, another child injured in St. Louis shooting

Police say his 9-year-old sister is critically injured after she was also shot.

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of North Euclid and Highland avenues in the Kingsway East neighborhood.

"They were right next to my house," one neighbor said. "They were just behind my garage back there, I was startled when I heard them because they were so loud. They were rapid, I heard, boom, boom, boom!"

She says she heard about six to eight gunshots.

Police say a 27-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were in the car with her three children when someone started shooting at them. The adults noticed two of the children had gunshot wounds and drove straight to the hospital.

David Birchfield III, 6, was pronounced dead at the hospital, his 9-year-old sister is listed in critical condition. A 7-year-old girl, who was also in the car, wasn't hurt.

The mother had injuries to her face from shattered glass. But the pain, cuts so much deeper, knowing her little one is gone.

Makia Kozik, was at Children's Hospital when the car came rushing in.

"I've seen the vehicle with the glass all blasted through the back," she said. "On the side, it wasn't far from the gas tank. We've seen extra bullet holes in the back of the car by the back glass."

KSDK

She also saw the man behind the wheel, desperate for help.

"He was crying, he was upset and it was a very, very sad moment. There was a lot of people crying and hugging each other," Kozik said.

So far this year, 14 children have been shot in St. Louis, two have died.

RELATED: 'Nobody wants to lose their child' | Father speaks out after his 14-year-old son is shot and killed in St. Louis

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis police at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

The Cut Short Project

"CUT SHORT: Unsolved Killings of St. Louis Children" is an initiative of KSDK 5 On Your Side and its community outreach program, "Project 5," to raise awareness of the unchecked violence against children in the city of St. Louis from the summer of 2019 to present.

Cut Short: The stories of our murdered children | ksdk.com "CUT SHORT: Unsolved Killings of St. Louis Children" is an initiative of KSDK 5 On Your Side and its community outreach program, "Project 5," to raise awareness of the unchecked violence against children in the city of St. Louis from the summer of 2019 to present.

We're dedicated to telling their stories, following criminal investigations and shining a light on the reasons for gun violence in our city. We won't let up.

Please join us in this important campaign seeking justice for our youth by sharing these stories about their young lives cut short, reaching out to elected officials and supporting the worthy organizations in St. Louis working to make our city's neighborhoods safer places to raise families.