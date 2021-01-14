'I love my sister' | Woman pleads guilty to 2018 murder of sister

The St. Louis County prosecutor’s office said several family members of Sylvia and Brenda spoke with emotion about their lifelong friendship

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The sister of a woman found shot to death inside her north St. Louis County in 2018 entered a guilty plea in her murder on Thursday.

According to the St. Louis County prosecutor’s office, Sylvia Brown, 60, changed her plea from not guilty to guilty in Brenda Brown’s death after a plea negotiation between her public defender and the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Brenda, who was 59 years old, was found shot to death inside her home where she lived with Sylvia in September 2018. Shortly after her death, Sylvia was reported missing and eventually located by police. In 2018, Sylvia told police she had been planning this for some time due to her being in financial debt and she did not want her sister to find out.

As part of the plea deal, the state changed the charge from first-degree murder to second-degree murder. Sylvia also pleaded guilty to armed criminal action. The state and defense agreed to a sentencing recommendation of 20 years for second-degree murder and 3 years for armed criminal action to be served concurrently.

The St. Louis County prosecutor’s office said several family members of Sylvia and Brenda spoke with emotion about their lifelong friendship during the hearing.

“I am sorry to cause so much pain,” Sylvia Brown said. “I love my sister.”

The hearing was held by videoconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.