Suspect in custody in fatal shooting of woman driving on I-170

OLIVETTE, Mo. — A suspect is in custody for the shooting on Interstate 170 that left an innocent woman dead.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office confirmed with 5 On Your Side that a suspect is being questioned, “but we can’t comment beyond that at this time,” Wesley Bell’s office said.

Kristen Whitted, 46, was caught in the crossfire of two other vehicles Monday afternoon, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis reported. She was found inside an SUV that was stopped on the southbound lanes of the interstate. She had suffered one gunshot wound, police said, and was alone. Nobody else was injured.

Whitted’s family held a news conference Thursday pleading for witnesses or anything with information to come forward.

"My sister was innocent," Fred Whitted, the victim's brother, said during the news conference. "The way she was taken from us could happen to any of us."

Police said the two vehicles involved drove away from the scene. More than 20 investigators have been assigned to the case.

"You ripped my family apart," Fred said. "I don't know if it was gang-related or road rage, but I do know this family standing here is not going to be the same."

Anyone who may have been traveling on I-170 between Page Avenue and I-64 at approximately 3 p.m. Monday and who witnessed this incident or saw vehicles fleeing the area is asked to call police at 314-645-3000 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.