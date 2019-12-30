HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Two teenagers have been charged in the fatal shooting of a man on Interstate 270 in Hazelwood.

Courtland Kent, 19, and Darrius Jones, 17, were each charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

On Friday, Dec. 13, Hazelwood police believe the Kent and Jones are two of the three suspects responsible for shooting Marvin Davis. He was found dead with several gunshot wounds on I-270 near Lindbergh Boulevard in north St. Louis County. The third suspect is still wanted by police.

Davis was 20 years old.

Police said he was driving his car and had just gotten onto the interstate when he was followed by an SUV, and the people inside fired several shots, hitting Davis. At least two weapons were involved, police said.

Emergency responders initially were called for a crash between a car and a semi-truck. When they arrived they found Davis shot inside the car. Police said the semi-truck accidentally hit the car after he was shot.

Kent and Jones are being held without bond in the St. Louis County Justice Center.

