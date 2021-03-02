IDOT employee accused of using fake doctor's notes to get out of work

The transportation department requested the investigation into the employee, who was charged with several counts of wire fraud and forgery last month

VILLA PARK, Ill — An investigation requested by the Illinois Department of Transportation revealed one of its employees committed wire fraud and forgery.

Thirty-nine-year-old Bryan Laughlin, who lives in Downers Grove outside Chicago, has been charged with five counts of forgery and five counts of wire fraud.

He was an operations supervisor at IDOT's Oakbrook Maintenance Yard in Villa Park.

On May 8, 2020, IDOT requested an investigation accusing Laughlin of theft by deception and forgery. His employer suspected he was turning in fake doctor’s notes excusing him from work.

After investigating Laughlin, prosecutors filed charges on Jan. 28., leading to an arrest warrant being issued the very next day.

On Feb. 1, Laughlin turned himself in to the custody of the Oakbrook Terrace Police Department and was later released on bond.