IDOT employee accused of using fake doctor's notes to get out of work

VILLA PARK, Ill — An investigation requested by the Illinois Department of Transportation revealed one of its employees committed wire fraud and forgery.
Thirty-nine-year-old Bryan Laughlin, who lives in Downers Grove outside Chicago, has been charged with five counts of forgery and five counts of wire fraud.
He was an operations supervisor at IDOT's Oakbrook Maintenance Yard in Villa Park.
On May 8, 2020, IDOT requested an investigation accusing Laughlin of theft by deception and forgery. His employer suspected he was turning in fake doctor’s notes excusing him from work.
After investigating Laughlin, prosecutors filed charges on Jan. 28., leading to an arrest warrant being issued the very next day.
On Feb. 1, Laughlin turned himself in to the custody of the Oakbrook Terrace Police Department and was later released on bond.
“The men and women of the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation will always strive to thoroughly investigate all allegations of misconduct within the Executive Branch of State Government,” stated Captain Darryl Bogard. “Upholding the best interest and confidence of those we serve are at the core and an integral part of our mission. The thorough investigative work performed by these officers assist in this mission,” he concluded.