EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A man will spend at least eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty to assaulting and robbing an IDOT worker while he worked in Collinsville.

A press release from the Madison County State's Attorney said 25-year-old Phillip M. Campbell Jr. pleaded guilty in June to armed robbery with the discharge of a firearm in connection with the April 12, 2018 robbery.

Police said they were called to Eastport Plaza and Executive Drive where someone reported a man bleeding from the head and another man running from the scene. When officers arrived, the man — an IDOT worker — said he was robbed at gunpoint and hit over the head with a handgun. The handgun went off, but no one was struck.

Campbell stole his wallet with his credit cards and ID.

Campbell pleaded guilty on June 3 and this week was sentenced to 17 years in prison. The release said he must serve at least 50% of his sentence.

