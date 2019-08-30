ST CHARLES, Mo. — The owner of a chain of IHOP restaurants from St. Charles to Alton, Ill., reported last week that around $55,809 went missing across five stores.

In all but one case, security cameras that would have caught the suspect in action were tampered with or disconnected.

The heist went unnoticed until August 20, when witnesses say they saw maintenance employee Ibrahim Alnasah going into the manager's office and staying there for hours. The detective's statement says that when they examined the room afterward, "the camera was unscrewed and turned away from the safe" and someone had recently tampered with the attached hard drive. Restaurant staff counted $8,503 missing from that safe.

The discovery touched off a thorough count of money in the other restaurants' safes. The restaurant owner reported that surveillance cameras at the other locations were also turned away or the attached hard drives were not working. Police say that one camera caught the perpetrator in action.

Alnasah is in custody on a $10,000 cash bond

RELATED: Police: Man climbs through ceiling, leaves behind clothes while stealing $35K from Wentzville restaurant

RELATED: Thieves get away with money meant for charity