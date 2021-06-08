x
Crime

Illinois man's body found in gas tanker hauled by truck

Illinois State Police identified the dead man as 29-year-old Garrett Mayer of Nashville, Illinois
Credit: vmargineanu - stock.adobe.com

BUCKLEY, Ill — Police say a southern Illinois man’s body was found inside a tanker filled with gas after two truck drivers noticed the fuel was not flowing smoothly during unloading. 

Iroquois County Coroner Bill Cheatum tells WCIA-TV that the drivers were trying to unload the tanker Friday at a gas transfer hub in Iroquois County when they found the body after opening the tanker to determine why the fuel wasn’t flowing smoothly. 

WICS-TV reports that Illinois State Police identified the dead man as 29-year-old Garrett Mayer of Nashville, Illinois.

An autopsy was conducted Saturday, and toxicology results are pending. The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Mayer’s death.

