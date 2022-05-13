Illinois DCFS employee faces child porn charges

Brett A. Wexstten, 40, of Nokomis, Illinois, faces five counts of sharing child pornography.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. — A employee of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was charged Friday with disseminating child pornography, prosecutors said.

Brett A. Wexstten faces five felony counts, which are each punishable by 6-30 years in prison.

Wexstten, 40, of Nokomis, Illinois, is expected in court on May 20.

A joint release from Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Montgomery County State’s Attorney Andrew Affrunti said law enforcement agents searched a home on Madison Street on Thursday, where they found evidence of child pornography.

Wexstten was then arrested.

The investigation that led to charges against Wexstten was a part of Raoul's efforts to arrest and prosecute people who download and share child pornography.

“Survivors of sexual exploitation and abuse are re-victimized every time someone downloads or shares horrific images of child pornography,” Raoul said. “I will continue to partner with local law enforcement agencies and state’s attorney’s offices across Illinois to track down and hold perpetrators accountable for their actions.”

Both Raoul and Affrunti will prosecute Wexstten. He is considered innocent until proven guilty. Bond was set at $400,000

Online child sexual exploitation can be reported at www.cybertipline.com and child abuse can be reported at dcfsonlinereporting.dcfs.illinois.gov.

In addition, local child advocacy centers can be found at: childrensadvocacycentersofillinois.org.