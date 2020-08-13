Illinois dentist sentenced to prison for health care fraud

He entered a guilty plea for three counts of health care fraud back in February

ST. LOUIS — A dentist has been sentenced to prison for defrauding Illinois Medicaid out of hundreds of thousands of dollars over a period of several years.

The Department of Justice said Dr. Yun Sup Kim, 49, of St. Louis, appeared Thursday morning via videoconference at the federal courthouse in Benton, Illinois, and was sentenced to 12 months and one day in federal prison.

He entered a guilty plea for three counts of health care fraud back in February. The case against Kim came from a regulatory audit that was initiated in 2015 after claims data showed Kim had performed more cavity fillings and surgical tooth extractions than nearly any other dentist in Illinois.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, investigators found from August 2014 through December 2017, Kim had repeatedly submitted false bills for cavity fillings and surgical tooth extractions.

Court records list over 1,300 patients for whom Kim falsely claimed to have performed eight or more cavity fillings in a single day.

Kim conceded in court that he did not actually numb, drill and fill cavities in those teeth. Kim further admitted billing simple extractions to Medicaid as if they had been surgical extractions, which are more expensive, and confessed that he had falsified dates of service on numerous occasions to evade Medicaid billing rules for dental sealants.

In April, as part of his plea agreement with the United States, Kim agreed to the entry of a consent decree revoking his license to practice dentistry in Illinois.

Kim’s sentence also includes restitution to Illinois Medicaid and Medicaid managed care organizations in the amount of $671,845.20, which Kim has already paid in full.